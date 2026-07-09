Trump says Iran wants to ‘make a deal so badly’ US president claims Iran ‘called a little while ago’

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Iran wants to make a deal “so badly” and had called him “a little while ago” to pursue negotiations after repeated American strikes in the region.

“They called a little while ago, they want to make a deal so badly,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. “I just don't know if they're worthy of making it. I don't know that they're going to honor the deal. That's the problem.”

“Every time they hit us, we hit them 20,” he said, adding “they did a little something today, but it was really retribution for last night…When they hit, we hit back much harder.”

Trump also suggested the current conflict with Iran could escalate into a full-scale military confrontation, saying there were "many ways we can win, but we've already won militarily." Asked directly whether he believed the conflict could widen, he replied: “I don't know, but we are winning very quickly.”

On whether the US will pull more troops out of Europe, he said “a lot is going to depend on Greenland...(and) on Iran,” adding that he has not “made that final decision” but said he would consider pulling out troops “if we don’t” make “a very good deal in Greenland.”

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) earlier said that American forces had launched additional strikes against Iran aimed at further degrading its ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

“The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway,” CENTCOM said on US social media platform X.

A US official told Axios that the American military attacked two railway bridges in northern Iran with cruise missiles as part of the strikes Wednesday.

It marks the first US strike against infrastructure in Iran since the April 8 ceasefire.