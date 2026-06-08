Call for de-escalation comes amid fresh exchange of fire between Tel Aviv, Tehran

India calls on Israel, Iran to de-escalate, find diplomatic solution to war Call for de-escalation comes amid fresh exchange of fire between Tel Aviv, Tehran

India on Monday called for de-escalation between Iran and Israel, urging all parties to protect civilians and pursue a diplomatic solution amid renewed tensions in the Middle East.

In a statement, India's Foreign Ministry expressed "deep regret" over the latest attacks and warned of their broader humanitarian and economic consequences.

“These developments are a matter of utmost concern to the international community,” it said.

Stating that the conflict "has already caused immense human suffering," it added that the hostilities have also had a "debilitating impact on the global economy and energy supplies."

"We call on all parties to immediately de-escalate tensions, ensure that civilians are not harmed and conclude ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region," the ministry said.

India's statement came after Iran launched several missile barrages toward northern Israel late Sunday following an Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs, which Israel said targeted a Hezbollah command and planning center in Lebanon.

The Iranian attack marked the first such barrage since a fragile ceasefire took effect in April. According to preliminary reports, the Israeli strike killed two people and injured 11 others.

Israel has since retaliated directly, launching a "large-scale strike on strategic defense systems" across Iran, according to the Israeli military. Iranian state news media reported large explosions and smoke plumes in Tehran on Monday.

Separately, the Indian Embassy in Tehran advised Indian nationals to avoid travel to Iran and urged those already in the country to leave.

“Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential and unnecessary travel within Israel until further notice,” said a statement from the embassy.

It also said all Indian nationals “should remain in close proximity to designated shelters and familiarize themselves with the nearest protected spaces in their area of residence or work.”