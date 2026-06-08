'Israel and Iran must immediately stop shooting,' says US president amid fresh tit-for-tat airstrikes

Trump urges Tel Aviv, Tehran to halt fighting 'Israel and Iran must immediately stop shooting,' says US president amid fresh tit-for-tat airstrikes

US President Donald Trump on Monday called on Israel and Iran to stop fighting "immediately" in the wake of tit-for-tat airstrikes.

"Israel and Iran must immediately stop shooting," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

In a later post, Trump said that both Tehran and Tel Aviv are “looking to do an immediate ceasefire.”

"Final negotiations on peace are proceeding, subject to ignorance or stupidity getting in its way," he wrote on Truth Social.

He reiterated that the blockade is “in full force and effect, until a final deal is reached."

"Things should move quickly," he added.

Earlier in the day, an Israeli airstrike targeted a petrochemical firm in southwestern Iran, causing partial damage to the industrial complex, Iranian officials said.

The attack came as sirens also sounded in several cities in Israel following missile launches by Tehran.

The region has been on edge since the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in late February, triggering Iranian retaliation on Israel and other regional countries hosting US assets.

A temporary ceasefire was reached on April 8, but negotiations later stalled amid disputes over its implementation and subsequent regional developments.