NATO fighter jets shoot down foreign drone in Latvian airspace Allied fighter jets in Baltic Air Policing mission shoot down foreign unmanned aerial vehicle

NATO fighter jets shot down a foreign unmanned aerial vehicle that entered Latvian airspace on Monday, the country's armed forces announced.

In a statement, the National Armed Forces said: "NATO fighter jets participating in the Baltic Air Policing mission shot down a foreign unmanned aerial vehicle that entered Latvian airspace in the Latgale region as a result of Russian electronic warfare activity."

After previously announcing airspace threats in the municipalities of Aluksne, Ludza, Balvi, and Rezekne, the armed forces said the threats had ended.

"The Latvian National Armed Forces, together with NATO allies, continuously monitor the airspace to ensure an immediate response capability to potential threats," it further said.

The armed forces recalled that the military strengthened its air defense capabilities along the eastern border by deploying additional units.

It also warned that similar incidents involving foreign drones entering or approaching Latvian airspace may occur again as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues.