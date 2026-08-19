Foreign Office spokesperson tells Anadolu that UK 'determined that those responsible for most serious international crimes are held to account'

UK reaffirms support for independence of International Criminal Court after new US sanctions Foreign Office spokesperson tells Anadolu that UK 'determined that those responsible for most serious international crimes are held to account'

Britain reiterated its support Wednesday for the independence of the International Criminal Court (ICC) after the US imposed sanctions on its president and a senior lawyer in the prosecutor's office.

In a statement to Anadolu, the British Foreign Office stressed that the UK supports the court’s independence.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office noted that the UK is "determined that those responsible for the most serious international crimes are held to account."

The UK views that the Court must be permitted to do its work, exercising its jurisdiction in line with the Rome Statute and investigating allegations of international crimes that fall within its remit.

The latest US designations target ICC President Tomoko Akane of Japan, and Abdoulaye Seye of Senegal, a senior trial lawyer at the Office of the Prosecutor, the Hague-based court said in a statement.

The measures are part of sanctions against the ICC imposed by US President Donald Trump in February 2025.

Earlier Wednesday, the ICC strongly rejected the new sanctions, describing them as "flagrant attacks" on judicial independence.

The court added that nine of its 18 judges, both deputy prosecutors, its former prosecutor and one staff member are under US sanctions. ​​​​​​​

European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also expressed solidarity with the Court on Wednesday, saying they stand firmly with the ICC, Akane and court officials.

"The ICC helps deliver justice to the victims of some of the world's most horrific crimes. To carry out this essential work, its judges and officials must be able to act independently and without external pressure," they wrote on US social media platform X.​​​​​​​

