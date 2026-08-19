‘These sanctions constitute a flagrant attack on the independence, integrity and impartiality of the International Criminal Court,’ Foreign Ministry says

Spain ‘deplores’ US sanctions on International Criminal Court officials ‘These sanctions constitute a flagrant attack on the independence, integrity and impartiality of the International Criminal Court,’ Foreign Ministry says

Spain on Wednesday deplored US sanctions targeting officials of the International Criminal Court (ICC), including the court’s president and a senior lawyer in the prosecutor’s office.

“These sanctions constitute a flagrant attack on the independence, integrity and impartiality of the International Criminal Court, whose mandate derives from the mandate granted by the States Parties to the Rome Statute,” the Spanish Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.

The statement underscored the court’s “indispensable role” in ensuring accountability for the most serious crimes and contributing to the protection of and reparations for victims.

“Spain reiterates its firm and unequivocal support for the International Criminal Court and expresses its full solidarity with the judges, prosecutors and all Court staff affected by the sanctions,” it said.

The ministry further reaffirmed that Spain would continue to “fully uphold” its commitments under the Rome Statute and international law, “respecting and ensuring the full exercise of the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court.”