Bulgaria steps up security at air base amid reported Iranian threat Move follows report Iranian forces considered US military assets in Bulgaria potential targets

Bulgaria has increased security measures at the Bezmer Air Base after a media report Wednesday said Iranian forces had assessed potential military targets in south-eastern Europe.

Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev said Bulgaria had taken "all possible measures" at the base in coordination with the defense ministry, Bulgarian news agency BTA reported.

He said the measures were designed to address a threat level higher than that currently indicated by security services.

"We are constantly monitoring the situation and developments and will continue to take precautionary measures that are far more extensive and intensive than the level of threat indicated by the information available at the moment," said Demerdzhiev.

The remarks came as reports said Iranian forces assessed potential strikes on US military assets in southeastern European countries, including Bulgaria, which last month approved the use of the Bezmer air base by US refueling aircraft.

On July 22, Bulgaria's parliament authorized up to eight US Air Force KC-135 aerial refueling aircraft and up to 250 US military personnel to be stationed at Bezmer from July 24 to Oct.1.

The deployment is intended to support US operations in the Middle East.

Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding in June aimed at ending the war that began in late February, and paving the way for a broader agreement. Talks, however, have since stalled amid disputes about its implementation and navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Negotiations involving Iran and Oman on arrangements for navigation through the strategic waterway, meanwhile, have continued without a breakthrough.