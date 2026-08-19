Parts of Spain's Alhambra remain closed after Granada earthquakes Several historic sites remain closed as authorities assess damage following magnitude 4.8 tremor

Parts of Spain's Alhambra remained closed Wednesday following a series of earthquakes near the southern city of Granada, including a magnitude 4.8 tremor Tuesday.

The Alhambra, one of Spain’s most visited landmarks, resumed its regular opening hours Wednesday with modifications to visitor routes, according to its official ticketing service.

However, the Alcazaba fortress, the oldest section of the Islamic-era monument, remained temporarily closed, with officials citing concerns over visitor safety and the preservation of the historic site. The Casa Horno de Oro and Dar al-Horra Palace also remained closed following technical inspections.

The Alhambra was evacuated and closed Tuesday morning after a magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck south of Granada. The tremor was the second of the same magnitude to affect the area in four days, following another late Friday.

Spain's National Geographic Institute said the two shallow earthquakes were centered near Alhendin, around 10 kilometers (6 miles) south of Granada, and were widely felt across central and eastern Andalusia.

A total of 621 seismic events were recorded in the area between Aug. 14 and late Wednesday morning, most with a magnitude below 2. Forty-two were felt by residents, while the strongest aftershocks reached magnitudes of 3.9, 4.2 and 4.0.

Authorities received reports of fallen objects and nonstructural damage to buildings in the area, though no significant damage was reported at the Alhambra.

At least three people were injured Tuesday and 600 were temporarily evacuated from their homes.

The Archdiocese of Granada said several churches and religious sites had suffered interior damage and would remain closed until they could be properly inspected.

Among those closed as of Wednesday morning were Granada Cathedral, the Royal Chapel of Granada, the Monastery of La Cartuja and the Abbey of Sacromonte.​​​​​​​