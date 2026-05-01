Flotilla says 'naval vessels and speedboats were spotted in front of, behind, and to one side of the flotilla.'

Global Sumud Flotilla detects 'unknown ships' near its convoy Flotilla says 'naval vessels and speedboats were spotted in front of, behind, and to one side of the flotilla.'

The Global Sumud Flotilla announced Sunday evening that it had detected "unidentified vessels" near its boats as it heads to break the blockade of the Gaza Strip.

The flotilla wrote on the US social media company X that it had spotted "unidentified vessels" nearby.

It clarified that "naval vessels and speedboats were spotted in front of, behind, and to one side of the fleet."

The development comes after the flotilla announced its arrival in international waters in the Mediterranean Sea.

The Global Sumud Flotilla 2026 Spring Mission, aimed at breaking Israel’s blockade of the Gaza Strip and delivering vital humanitarian aid, was intercepted by the Israeli army off the coast of Crete on April 29.

The aid flotilla was attacked on April 30, near Crete, some 600 nautical miles from its destination, the blockade-ravaged enclave of Gaza.

The flotilla's first ships, carrying humanitarian aid, left Barcelona on April 12, while the main fleet set sail from the Italian island of Sicily on April 26, aiming to break Israel's years-long blockade of Gaza.

Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip since 2007, leaving the territory’s 2.4 million people on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli army launched a brutal two-year offensive on Gaza in October 2023, killing more than 72,000 people, injuring over 172,000, and causing massive destruction across the besieged territory.

*Writing by Rasa Evrensel in Istanbul