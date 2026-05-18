Israeli strike kills a commander of Palestinian group, daughter in eastern Lebanon Strike targets apartment on outskirts of Baalbek, state media says

A commander from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group and his daughter were killed early Monday in an Israeli airstrike targeting an apartment on the outskirts of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The strike killed Wael Abdul Halim, identified by NNA as a commander in Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and his 17-year-old daughter Rama.

Rescue and ambulance teams continued operations at the scene to remove rubble and search for possible survivors, the agency said.

The strike was the latest violation of a fragile ceasefire that went into effect on April 17 and was later extended until the beginning of July.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed nearly 3,000 people, injured more than 9,000 and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the country’s population, according to Lebanese officials.