Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation says incident posed no risk to public or environment after fire broke out at an electrical generator outside facility’s inner perimeter

UAE nuclear regulator says no radioactive leak after drone strike near Barakah plant Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation says incident posed no risk to public or environment after fire broke out at an electrical generator outside facility’s inner perimeter

The United Arab Emirates’ nuclear regulator said Sunday that there was no release of radioactive material following a drone strike near the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant and that the incident posed no risk to the public or the environment.

The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) said the incident did not affect the safety of the plant or the readiness of its essential systems.

“There has been no release of radioactive material, radiological safety levels remain within normal ranges, and there is no risk to the public or the environment,” the authority said, adding that no injuries had been recorded.

The statement came hours after the Abu Dhabi Media Office said authorities responded to a fire that broke out at an electrical generator outside the plant’s inner perimeter in the Al Dhafra Region.

The media office said the fire resulted from a drone strike, without identifying its source, adding that no injuries were reported and all precautionary measures had been taken.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, including the UAE, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce indefinitely.