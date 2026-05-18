Police say at least 10 apparently random attacks left 4 people injured, including 1 seriously

2 arrested, 3rd suspect sought after series of shootings in Austin, Texas Police say at least 10 apparently random attacks left 4 people injured, including 1 seriously

Two suspects were taken into custody and police continued searching for a third suspect on Sunday following a series of shootings in Austin, Texas that injured four people, authorities said.

Austin Police Department Chief Lisa Davis said the suspects were linked to at least 10 attacks carried out between Saturday and Sunday, adding that one victim sustained serious injuries while three others suffered minor wounds.

Police said the shootings appeared to be random and that no clear motive had been identified. Most incidents occurred in South Austin, including at least two shootings targeting fire stations.

“At this time, the investigation is ongoing, and APD (Austin Police Department) asks that our community remain vigilant,” the department said in a press release.

Authorities lifted a shelter-in-place order that had been issued for parts of South Austin, while a separate order remained in effect Sunday in the nearby Manor area as officers searched for the remaining suspect.

The Austin Fire Department said two of its stations were struck by gunfire in separate incidents late Saturday and Sunday morning, though no firefighters were injured and only minor damage was reported.

Officials urged residents to remain vigilant and asked anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers, a community-based, non-profit program that allows citizens to submit anonymous tips about criminal activity and unsolved cases.