- Kim Jong Un calls for strengthening frontline units and combat readiness, according to state media

North Korea’s Kim orders defense build-up along southern border - Kim Jong Un calls for strengthening frontline units and combat readiness, according to state media

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered a defense build-up along the country’s southern border during a meeting with top army commanders, state-run media reported Monday.

Kim convened a meeting on Sunday with division and brigade commanders from across the military and discussed key military and political tasks, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

He stressed the importance of reinforcing frontline units guarding the southern border and turning the border area into an “impregnable fortress,” KCNA said.

He also emphasized the need to modernize military structures and strengthen key units “militarily and technically” as part of efforts to enhance war deterrence.

Kim called for reorganizing the military’s training system and expanding practical combat drills in line with evolving warfare trends and the rapid modernization of military technology.

He also urged commanders to maintain a high level of combat readiness and heighten awareness of North Korea’s “principal enemy,” according to the report.

The meeting was attended by Ri Yong-gil, chief of the General Staff of the Korean People’s Army, and Pak Jong-chon, an adviser to the Ministry of National Defense.