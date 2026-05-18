- National Jury of Elections says decision on presidential runoff candidates is ‘final and unappealable’

Peru’s election authority confirms advancement of Fujimori, Sanchez to runoff - National Jury of Elections says decision on presidential runoff candidates is ‘final and unappealable’

Peru’s National Jury of Elections (JNE) officially confirmed Keiko Fujimori and Roberto Sanchez as candidates for the June 7 presidential runoff, rejecting objections from rival political groups.

JNE President Roberto Burneo said decisions taken by the electoral body were “final and unappealable,” adding that all 546 annulment requests submitted after the first round had been resolved, according to a report published Sunday by the El Comercio newspaper.

According to the official results, Fujimori won 17.192% of the valid votes, while Sanchez secured 12.039%, narrowly ahead of former Lima Mayor Rafael Lopez Aliaga, who missed the runoff by 21,209 votes.