Norway's King Harald V died Friday at National Hospital in Oslo at age of 89

Condolences pour in over death of Norway's King Harald Norway's King Harald V died Friday at National Hospital in Oslo at age of 89

Leaders and royal families across Europe extended condolences on Friday over the death of Norway's King Harald V.

Harald V died Friday at the age of 89, the Royal Palace announced. The king "passed away peacefully" at the National Hospital in Oslo at 6.35 am local time (0435GMT), it said.

Britain's King Charles said he received the news of the death of his cousin with the "deepest sorrow."

"For thirty-five years, King Harald served his people with unwavering dedication and led Norway through times of great change with warmth and humility," he said.

Spain's King Felipe VI expressed condolences for the loss of Harald V in a statement shared by the Royal Family, describing him as "an example of responsibility, dignity, simplicity, and tireless dedication to the service of Norway and its people."

Belgian King Philippe also expressed "great sadness" over Harald's death. "As Europe's oldest reigning monarch, he was, above all, a King who remained close to his people."

Denmark's King Frederik X wrote a letter to Haakon VIII, Norway's crown prince who became King Haakon VIII after his father's death, sending his warmest thoughts and condolences.

"Your father meant a great deal to my mother and both of us ... Uncle Harald made others feel comfortable and at ease in his presence," said the Danish king.

In a statement, Dutch King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Princess Beatrix said they would "always carry the memory of our special friendship with him in our hearts."

Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf said he received the news of King Harald's passing with "great sadness," saying his life story is "exceptional."

"Both as Head of State and a successful athlete, he was an outstanding representative of his country. He gave 'all for Norway,'" said a statement shared by Sweden's Royal Court on behalf of the king.

Guillaume V, Grand Duke of Luxembourg, extended his condolences and expressed sorrow following the death of Norway's king.

European leaders extend condolences

European Council President Antonio Costa and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also extended condolences to the people of Norway.

"He devoted his life to the service of the Norwegian people and was held in the highest regard both at home and abroad," Costa wrote on US social media platform X.

Von der Leyen said in moments of joy and sorrow, he "brought Norwegians together."

"He was a true European and a lifelong servant of his people," she noted.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said he is "deeply saddened" by the passing of Harald, noting that during his 35 years on the throne and beyond, he showed himself to be a "dedicated leader."

"His own military roots made him a champion of the Norwegian military and a long-time friend of NATO," he added.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Harald worked "tirelessly" throughout his reign to strengthen the bonds uniting Norway and France.

"I will always remember the warm welcome he extended to us in Oslo in June 2025 with Queen Sonja, to my spouse and myself," he noted.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her "deepest condolences" on behalf of her government over the passing of Harald.

"A Sovereign who served his Nation with balance, authority, and a profound sense of institutions, contributing to strengthening, during his long Reign, the ties between Norway and Italy," she said on X.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the king's death "affects us all," praising his "great personality who stood for composure and unity."

Other European leaders and foreign ministries also extended condolences to Norwegians and expressed their sorrow over the passing of the king.