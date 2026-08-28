Members of UNRWA Advisory Commission reaffirm support for refugee agency, demand Israel stop disrupting its operations

EU, 14 countries condemn Israel's seizure of UNRWA facility in occupied East Jerusalem Members of UNRWA Advisory Commission reaffirm support for refugee agency, demand Israel stop disrupting its operations

The European Union and 14 countries on Wednesday condemned Israel's seizure of a UNRWA-run facility in occupied East Jerusalem, reaffirming support for the UN agency tasked with providing assistance to Palestinian refugees.

In a joint statement published by the Belgian Consulate-General in Jerusalem, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, the EU, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Switzerland and the UK all strongly condemned the “unlawful entry” by Israeli forces into UNRWA's Qalandia Training Center on Tuesday and the seizure of UNRWA facilities in East Jerusalem.

The countries, all members of the UNRWA Advisory Commission, noted that UN premises are protected under international law through the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations, and therefore must be respected.

They called for Israel’s “immediate and full compliance” with UN directives allowing UNRWA to carry out its mandated activities without interference.

Signatories further called on Israel “to honor its obligations and to halt all disruptions to UNRWA's activities and operations without delay.”

On Tuesday, Israeli forces expelled UNRWA staff from the center, seized the facility, and raised the Israeli flag in its courtyard.

Israeli military personnel deployed in the streets of the Qalandia refugee camp and the nearby Kafr Aqab neighborhood, where they conducted raids and searches and interrogated Palestinians.

The moves have drawn widespread international criticism.

The Qalandia center includes educational, vocational and health facilities, training workshops, classrooms, dormitories and administrative buildings.

Established in 1952 as UNRWA's first center in Palestine, the facility serves roughly 270 students in 16 vocational specialties, with between 250 and 300 students graduating from the center each year.

Since 1967, Israel has occupied the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in violation of UN resolutions.

The latest developments come amid stepped-up Israeli pressure on UNRWA after the Knesset (Israel’s parliament) approved legislation in 2024 restricting the agency’s operations, including a ban on its activities inside Israel.

The controversial legislation took effect early last year.

Last October, the International Court of Justice reaffirmed Israel’s obligation to respect the inviolability of UN facilities -- including those run by UNRWA -- and refrain from interfering with the agency’s operations.

One month later, despite Israeli pressure, the UN General Assembly renewed UNRWA’s mandate for three years, allowing the agency to continue its work until June 2029.