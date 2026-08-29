Russian energy giant's net profit in H1 at around $10B

Gazprom's net profit shrinks 12.1% in H1 Russian energy giant's net profit in H1 at around $10B

Gazprom's net profit dropped by 12.1% to 863.9 billion ruble (around $10 billion) in the first half of 2026.

The energy giant's net profit, in contrast, rose by 61% in the second quarter of this year due to higher energy prices in the world.

Gazprom's incomes rose by 17% in Russia from natural gas sales while the volume of natural gas exports enlarged by 8% over the six-month period.

Gazprom, of which sales to Europe narrowed after its war on Ukraine, aims to increase its exports to China.