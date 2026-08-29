Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference calls for peaceful resolution of disputes Parliamentary representatives from 26 countries, 5 international organizations adopt Phnom Penh Declaration

Parliamentary leaders from 26 countries and representatives of five international organizations on Friday called for the peaceful settlement of international disputes and stronger parliamentary diplomacy.

The call was made in the Phnom Penh Declaration adopted at the 2nd Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC-2), held in Cambodia’s capital Phnom Penh from Aug. 26-28, according to state-run Agence Kampuchea Presse.

Speakers, senators and other parliamentary representatives reaffirmed their commitment to international law and respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of states.

They stressed the principle of non-interference in states’ internal affairs and called for disputes to be resolved peacefully in accordance with international law, including the UN Charter.

Against a backdrop of armed conflicts, geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty, trade disruptions, climate change, food and energy insecurity, cyber threats, humanitarian crises and widening inequalities, participants pledged to promote dialogue, consultation, negotiation and mediation while strengthening multilateralism.

The declaration described parliamentary diplomacy as an important tool for confidence-building, conflict prevention, reconciliation and international cooperation, while calling for greater use of preventive diplomacy to address tensions before they escalate.

Participants also pledged to deepen parliamentary cooperation in addressing shared regional and global challenges.

The ISC was established in Seoul, South Korea, in April 2025, with Pakistan Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani serving as its founding chairman.

Its inaugural conference was held in Islamabad on Nov. 11-12, 2025, where participants adopted the Islamabad Communique.

Indonesia is set to host the third conference in 2027.