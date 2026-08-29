Iran seeks stronger relations with Muslim countries, particularly neighbors: Foreign minister Abbas Araghchi describes US, Israeli stikes ‘illegitimate aggression,’ Iran’s response as ‘legitimate self-defense’

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Friday that Tehran seeks stronger political and economic relations with Muslim countries, particularly its neighbors.

“We want good relations with all Islamic countries, especially neighboring countries,” Araghchi said during a meeting with guests at the 40th International Islamic Unity Conference, according to his Telegram account.

“We seek broader economic relations with all Islamic countries, and, thank God, we have extensive relations with all of them,” he added.

Turning to Egypt, he said there were no grounds for disagreement between Tehran and Cairo.

“We seek good relations with Egypt,” he said. “Whenever our friends in Egypt reach a decision and are ready to restore relations, we will also be ready.”

Regarding Lebanon, the foreign minister said Tehran wanted good relations with all political groups and factions, and was ready to develop ties with the government.

He said, however, that Iran disapproved of some Lebanese government policies and expressed hope that its Foreign Ministry would demonstrate “greater rationality.”

Araghchi also urged expanding Iran’s traditionally good relations with African countries.

“Our approach toward the Islamic world is based on unity,” he said, adding that Iran sought to broaden relations across the Muslim world while giving neighboring countries special importance.

Turning to regional military tensions, Araghchi said Iran had targeted US positions in surrounding countries in response to American attacks, but Tehran never attacked Muslim countries or its neighbors.

He said Tehran previously informed regional states that US bases and targets on their territory would face Iranian strikes if Washington attacked Iran.

“Our fighters will strike any American target in the region during wartime, whether it is a US base, an American facility or a gathering point for their forces,” he said.

Araghchi described US and Israeli strikes as “illegitimate aggression” and Iran’s response as “legitimate self-defense.”

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have remained high since the war began with strikes on Iran in late February. Iran retaliated by targeting US military positions and assets in Arab countries aligned with Washington.

Iran and the US signed a 14-point memorandum of understanding in Islamabad on June 18 following mediation by Pakistan and Qatar aimed at ending hostilities and paving the way for negotiations.

Implementation of the agreement has since faced difficulties, with Tehran accusing Washington of failing to fulfill its commitments. The US resumed military attacks on Iran in July, prompting further Iranian retaliatory strikes.