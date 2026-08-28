Drone strike hits position at southern entrance to Damt in Dhale province, state media reports

Yemeni army targets Houthi ammunition depot, gathering in southwestern Yemen Drone strike hits position at southern entrance to Damt in Dhale province, state media reports

The Yemeni army targeted on Friday a Houthi ammunition depot and gathering with a drone in Al-Dhale province, southwestern Yemen, according to the official Saba news agency.

Saba, citing an unnamed military source, said the army struck an ammunition depot and a Houthi gathering at the al-Firdaws checkpoint near the southern entrance to Damt.

The source did not provide details on casualties or damage. The Houthis did not immediately comment on the claim.

Military tensions have intensified in Yemen in recent weeks between government forces and the Houthis.

The Houthis have controlled several provinces and cities, including the capital Sanaa, since September 2014.

The Saudi-led coalition backs government forces, while Iran is accused of supporting the Houthis, who announced a maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia in July.