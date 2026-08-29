Move aimed at preventing government shutdown, according to reports

US House to vote on stopgap government funding bill next week Move aimed at preventing government shutdown, according to reports

The US House of Representatives is expected to vote next week on a temporary funding measure aimed at preventing a government shutdown after Sept. 30, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The measure, which requires bipartisan support under the procedure being considered, would extend government funding through Dec. 11.

The bill has already passed the Senate but must clear the House before being signed by President Donald Trump to take effect.

The House is scheduled to return early next week following a month-long August recess. Lawmakers face a Sept. 30 deadline to avoid a lapse in federal government funding. The temporary measure would give Congress additional time to negotiate longer-term spending legislation.

The planned House vote comes as lawmakers seek to avert a potential government shutdown while differences over federal spending remain unresolved.