Agreement set to double American reserves, 'greatly strengthen' relations with Caracas, says US president

US secures majority control of 65B barrels of Venezuelan oil: Trump Agreement set to double American reserves, 'greatly strengthen' relations with Caracas, says US president

US President Donald Trump said Friday that Washington finalized an agreement with Venezuela to secure majority control of more than 65 billion barrels of proven oil reserves.

“The United States of America has just entered into an agreement with the country of Venezuela on the biggest oil deal in world history,” he wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

He credited Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for working alongside Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez to finalize the transaction. Rodriguez assumed the interim presidency in January after a US military operation captured President Nicolas Maduro.

Trump asserted that the deal was achieved through a partnership with private industry and would involve no cost to American taxpayers. He claimed the transaction more than doubles existing US oil reserves and will "substantially lower gas prices" for Americans in the long term, while promoting prosperity in the South American nation.

The deal will strengthen the rapidly evolving relationship between Washington and Caracas, said Trump.