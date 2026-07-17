Health officials urge residents to limit outdoor activity as smoke from Canadian wildfires blankets the region before Sunday's final

Canadian wildfire smoke casts shadow over Spain-Argentina World Cup final Health officials urge residents to limit outdoor activity as smoke from Canadian wildfires blankets the region before Sunday's final

Smoke drifting south from massive wildfires in Canada has led to deteriorating air quality across parts of the northeastern US, raising health concerns ahead of Sunday's 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Authorities in New York and New Jersey issued air quality advisories on Thursday after smoke from hundreds of active wildfires, many burning in Ontario, spread across the region.

Officials said a heat dome over the area has trapped fine particulate matter close to the ground, preventing the smoke from dispersing and worsening air quality.

The New York City Department of Health urged residents to limit time outdoors, avoid strenuous physical activity, and take extra precautions for children, older adults and people with respiratory conditions. The city has also distributed KN95 masks at libraries, police stations and fire stations.

The air quality concerns have drawn particular attention because MetLife Stadium, where the final will be played, is an open-air venue with no roof, leaving players and the expected crowd of about 82,500 directly exposed to outdoor conditions.

Health experts have warned that prolonged exposure to wildfire smoke can pose serious health risks. Some specialists have compared a full day of exposure under heavy smoke conditions to smoking about 10 cigarettes, although the health effects vary depending on pollution levels and the duration of exposure.

The smoke has already affected preparations for the final. Spain, training in New Jersey, modified Thursday's session, with media access shortened because of the conditions. Argentina, training in the Atlanta area, has experienced little impact from the smoke.

Neither FIFA nor local authorities have announced any plans to postpone or cancel the match.

Weather forecasts indicate that rainfall expected over the weekend could improve air quality before kickoff on Sunday, but officials continue to monitor conditions closely.