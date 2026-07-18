Attack marks Tehran’s first direct strike on kingdom in nearly 4 months

Iran fires ballistic missile at US base in Saudi Arabia: Report Attack marks Tehran’s first direct strike on kingdom in nearly 4 months

Iran launched a ballistic missile at a US base in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, marking Tehran’s first direct attack on the Gulf country in nearly four months, Axios reported.

An Axios correspondent, citing a US official, reported the attack in a post on US social media platform X. Iran last struck a target in Saudi Arabia during an attack on the Jubail petrochemical complex in early April.

Additional details on the attack or its target were not included in the post.

The attack comes amid heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, where the US and Iran have exchanged military strikes in recent weeks following the collapse of a Pakistan-mediated ceasefire.