Cause of explosion has not yet been confirmed

Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket explodes during launchpad test in Florida Cause of explosion has not yet been confirmed

A mega-rocket developed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin exploded Thursday during testing at a launch site in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The company was carrying out a “static fire” test of its New Glenn rocket ahead of what was expected to be its fourth launch in the coming weeks.

Video from a live stream operated by NASASpaceFlight.com appeared to show a huge explosion at the launchpad during the test.

Rocket companies normally clear launch sites before major tests are conducted.

"All personnel are accounted for and safe. It’s too early to know the root cause but we’re already working to find it. Very rough day, but we’ll rebuild whatever needs rebuilding and get back to flying. It’s worth it," said Bezos on the US social media platform X.

Blue Origin had reportedly hoped to launch the heavy-lift rocket as many as 12 times this year.

The New Glenn rocket is also expected to play a role in NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to return astronauts to the Moon.