Canadian prime minister, Chinese foreign minister 'focused on creating new opportunities and greater prosperity on both sides of the Pacific'

Mark Carney says Canada, China building 'more stable and constructive partnership' Canadian prime minister, Chinese foreign minister 'focused on creating new opportunities and greater prosperity on both sides of the Pacific'

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Friday that Canada and China are deepening ties following high-level talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

"Canada and China are building a more stable and constructive partnership," Carney wrote on the US social media platform X.

He said the talks built on progress during his visit to China earlier this year.

"Building on the progress made during my visit to China earlier this year, Minister Wang Yi and I focused on creating new opportunities and greater prosperity on both sides of the Pacific," he added.

Wang arrived Thursday in Canada for a three-day visit, marking the first trip to the country in a decade.

He and Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand discussed a broad range of issues, including consular matters, foreign interference, forced labor and human rights, and committed to regularizing annual foreign ministers' meetings as part of a new high-level Diplomatic and Strategic Dialogue, according to a statement from Global Affairs Canada.