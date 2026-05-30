Havelsan's BLUEVISION detects small vessels, buoys, and people in water that conventional radar systems may miss

Türkiye's AI-powered ‘digital lookout’ makes seas safer Havelsan's BLUEVISION detects small vessels, buoys, and people in water that conventional radar systems may miss

BLUEVISION, a next-generation situational awareness system developed by Turkish defense firm Havelsan, is transforming the maritime sector through artificial intelligence and computer vision technologies.

HAVELSAN has added a new software-based solution to its portfolio with BLUEVISION, which is designed to enhance maritime safety across a wide range of platforms, from large commercial vessels and luxury yachts to uncrewed surface vehicles and military platforms.

BLUEVISION was developed as a modular decision-support and navigation-aid system to improve situational awareness in maritime traffic.

Unlike conventional solutions, it does not rely solely on camera data. Instead, it combines information obtained from cameras with Automatic Identification System (AIS) sensor data to create what the company describes as a “safe maritime picture.”

The system’s most notable feature is its ability to detect and locate in real time objects that radar systems may fail to identify or struggle to detect, including small boats, buoys, and people in the water.

Built on advanced computer vision and intelligent fusion technologies, BLUEVISION’s modular architecture allows for easy integration.

Its hardware includes thermal and daylight cameras, a high-performance artificial intelligence processing unit, and a touchscreen display panel.

The system is capable of operating at full performance both day and night. Overlaying digital data onto live video feeds provides operators with real-time information.

It automatically classifies surface objects such as ships, boats, and buoys, while accurately estimating their geographic locations.

BLUEVISION also offers a “digital lookout” approach by providing operators with visual and audio alerts in situations involving collision risks.

The technology has already been deployed on critical platforms.

The Turkish Navy’s SANCAR Armed Uncrewed Surface Vehicle (USV) has begun using BLUEVISION for autonomous navigation and search-and-rescue missions.

The system operates in full integration with HAVELSAN’s ADVENT Combat Management System to support autonomous navigation safety.

In addition, the system has been integrated into RAFNAR boats through cooperation with VN Maritime and Piloda Shipyard and has been made available for use aboard commercial container ships.

Havelsan says BLUEVISION offers not only standard navigation capabilities but also specialized modules for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), search and rescue (SAR), and even submarine periscope surveillance.

The continuously learning software infrastructure can adapt to new operational scenarios through updates, helping to reduce human error and improve operational efficiency at sea.