Hegseth says US-China ties improving after Trump-Xi summit, urges Japan to boost defense spending At Shangri-La dialogue, Pentagon chief links regional security to stronger military alignments

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Saturday that relations between Washington and Beijing have improved following the recent summit between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, while urging Japan to further strengthen its defense capabilities amid growing security challenges in the Indo-Pacific.

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore, Hegseth described the Trump-Xi meeting as a positive step toward stabilizing ties between the world's two largest economies. He said the United States sought a constructive relationship with China while remaining committed to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

At the same time, Hegseth warned against complacency over China's expanding military power, saying regional allies must continue investing in their own defense capabilities to preserve stability and deterrence.

Turning to Japan, Hegseth praised Tokyo's recent efforts to boost defense spending but said additional measures are needed.

"Japan is moving in the right direction," he said, adding that the country has not yet reached its defense goals.

According to The Japan Times, Hegseth welcomed Japan's increased military investments but stressed that further progress would be necessary as the country works toward its long-term security objectives. His remarks come as Japan pursues its most significant military buildup in decades in response to a changing regional security environment.

The comments reflect Washington's broader push for greater burden-sharing among allies as concerns grow over China's military modernization and increasingly assertive posture in the region.

Hegseth's remarks highlighted the Biden administration's — now continued under Trump — dual-track approach of maintaining dialogue with Beijing while strengthening security partnerships across Asia.