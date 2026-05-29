Canada can help ‘make America great again': Carney Canadian prime minister speaks to American titans of industry

A strong and independent Canada forming a “true partnership” with the US would benefit both countries, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told a group of America’s leading industrialists Thursday.

Carney addressed the Economic Club of New York as Canada, the US and Mexico are on the eve of negotiating a new trade treaty.

He argued that a stronger and independent Canada will be of benefit to the US.

“Canada Strong will help make America great again,” he said.

He said US President Donald Trump’s “tectonic shifts” in tariffs and trade and the world becoming more “divided and dangerous” left Canada with no choice but to lift its internal strength to take care of itself and pursue its status as an energy superpower.

It does not signal a Canada that cuts ties with the US. Rather, Canada wants a “true partnership” and a closer working relationship in sectors that have been hurt by Trump’s obsession regarding tariffs.

Carney recited a list of what the US wants and needs from Canada, namely oil, natural gas and electricity along with industrial metals and products. He said the two countries should enhance co-operation in those sectors.

"That is mutual strength,” he told his audience. “Canada Strong will help make America great again. The examples are legion where we should work together and compete with the world together.”

But Carney said there is a new dawn where Canada is no longer putting all its eggs in the US basket.

His address comes as Canada explores more trade with the European Union, Asia and South America.

