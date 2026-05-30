Recovery operation underway after accident near Denali Pass on Alaska's Mount McKinley, media reports

3 Latvian climbers dead, 1 rescued after fall on North America's highest peak Recovery operation underway after accident near Denali Pass on Alaska's Mount McKinley, media reports

Three Latvian climbers died and one was rescued after a fall near Denali Pass on Alaska’s Mount McKinley, the highest peak in North America, media reports said Friday, citing the US National Park Service.

The accident occurred at an elevation of about 18,200 feet (5,547 meters) on the mountain, which rises to approximately 20,310 feet (6,190 meters), according to CBS News.

Search and rescue teams from the Denali National Park and Preserve rescued one climber from a basin at around 17,200 feet (5,243 meters) at about 4 pm local time Thursday (0000GMT Friday).

Due to conditions at the site, a helicopter was unable to land and instead carried out a “long-line extraction,” according to the park service.

The survivor was transported to Kahiltna Base Camp before being flown by air ambulance to a hospital.

The Latvian Mountaineering Association confirmed that three members of a Latvian expedition had lost their lives in the accident.

“This is an unspeakably painful, irreparable loss for the entire family of Latvian mountain climbers,” said the Baltic group.

The four climbers who fell were part of a seven-person team.

The remaining three members assisted after the accident and later returned to a high camp located at around 17,000 feet (5,182 meters).

Park officials said the search has now become a recovery operation.

The area between the high camp and Denali Pass has been the site of numerous climbing accidents over the years, with many incidents linked to unprotected falls, according to the park service.