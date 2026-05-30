Officially licensed collection celebrating Türkiye’s return to World Cup after 24 years to open for pre-orders in early June

Turkish producer Nadir Metal to launch FIFA World Cup 2026-themed gold, silver bullion Officially licensed collection celebrating Türkiye’s return to World Cup after 24 years to open for pre-orders in early June

Turkish precious metals producer Nadir Metal will launch a special collection of gold and silver bullion products to mark Türkiye’s return to the FIFA World Cup in 2026 after a 24-year absence, the company said on Friday.

According to a company statement, the officially licensed collection combines national symbols with sustainable production principles and is designed to appeal to both investors and collectors.

Nadir Metal Refinery is among a limited number of refineries worldwide authorized to produce the special collection under the FIFA World Cup 2026 brand, following a request from licensing rights holder MDM and FIFA’s approval.

The company said it obtained the production rights after successfully completing FIFA’s compliance procedures and leveraging its international accreditations, including those from Borsa Istanbul and the London Bullion Market Association.

Inspired by the excitement of collecting football cards during childhood, the collection aims to offer families a meaningful long-term investment while celebrating Türkiye’s participation in the tournament.

Türkiye last played in the World Cup in 2002, when it placed third. This year it is set to return to the tournament, with three matches scheduled so far: June 14 (versus Australia), June 20 (Paraguay), and June 26 (USA).

Nadir’s designs feature prominent Turkish landmarks and symbols, including the national flag, Istanbul’s Maiden’s Tower, the July 15 Martyrs Bridge, and Hagia Sophia. Each design was individually approved by FIFA, according to the statement.

The company said its designers developed a unique layout for the silver bullion pieces, positioning the Turkish flag’s iconic crescent and star at the top of the bars to accommodate the limited surface area while preserving the integrity of the national symbol.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 collection will be available through a pre-order system on NadirGold’s website during the first week of June, allowing customers to reserve products before they enter stock.

Nadir Metal will also offer an augmented reality (AR) feature enabling customers to virtually view the bullion products in their own environments before purchasing.

Pre-ordered items will be shipped to buyers with insurance coverage once they become available in stock. The company said corporate customers will be able to place orders through a B2B request form, while individual buyers can purchase directly online.

The statement also highlighted the company’s sustainability efforts, noting that approximately 80% of the refinery’s production costs are allocated to waste treatment processes.

Through its subsidiary 4R Environment and Energy, Nadir Metal provides waste neutralization services to more than 1,500 companies and continues to invest in renewable energy projects as part of its environmental commitments.

The company said its approach to waste treatment reflects not only a business cost but also a broader commitment to people and the environment.