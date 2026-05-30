Cooler temperatures, rain set to replace record-breaking May heat as authorities warn of continued risks around open water

UK heat wave ends after claiming 12 lives in water-related incidents Cooler temperatures, rain set to replace record-breaking May heat as authorities warn of continued risks around open water

A record-breaking May heat wave that sent temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) in parts of Britain is coming to an end, forecasters said on Saturday, after days of scorching weather that drew people to rivers, lakes and reservoirs and was linked to 12 water-related deaths across the UK.

The Met Office said cooler Atlantic air would move across the country over the weekend, bringing temperatures closer to seasonal averages along with showers and the risk of thunderstorms.

“We’re now starting to see this spell of very hot weather break down,” Met Office Chief Forecaster Chris Bulmer said. “By the weekend, temperatures should be much closer to average for the time of year with accompanying rainfall for many through the weekend and into the start of next week.”

The heat wave saw England and Wales record their hottest May day on record earlier this week, with temperatures reaching 35.1C (95.2F) at Kew Gardens in west London.

The change in weather comes after a series of fatal incidents in rivers, lakes and other open-water locations. The latest victim was 16-year-old Charlie Noble, whose body was recovered in Stirlingshire, Scotland, on Thursday, bringing the number of water-related deaths during the heat wave to 12.

Despite cooler conditions, water safety officials warned that risks remain high.

“Even during a heat wave, water will remain dangerously cold, and cold water shock is a very real danger,” said Ashley Jones, head of water safety and education at the Royal Life Saving Society UK.

“Sudden immersion can cause an involuntary gasp, rapid breathing and panic, which can quickly lead to a loss of control in the water — even for strong swimmers,” he added.

Jones urged people to use lifeguarded swimming areas where possible, avoid swimming alone and call emergency services rather than entering the water if someone gets into difficulty.

Forecasters said the unsettled weather pattern is expected to continue into next week, although warmer and more settled conditions could return later in June.