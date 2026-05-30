US military strikes narco-trafficking vessel in Eastern Pacific, killing 3 3 alleged narco-terrorists killed as US targets vessel linked to designated terror group

The US military said Friday that it had carried out a "lethal" strike against a vessel in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, allegedly killing three narco-terrorists.

The US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) claimed that intelligence identified the vessel as operating along "known narco-trafficking routes" and actively engaging in alleged narco-trafficking operations, it wrote on the US social media company X.

The strike was ordered by Gen. Francis Donovan, SOUTHCOM's commander, and carried out by Joint Task Force Southern Spear against what it described as a vessel operated by a "designated terrorist organization."

"Three male narco-terrorists were killed during this action," it said.