Resistance group criticizes silence of Trump-backed body on Israeli plans to control 70% of Gaza Strip

Hamas urges Board of Peace to condemn Israeli plans to expand control over Gaza Resistance group criticizes silence of Trump-backed body on Israeli plans to control 70% of Gaza Strip

The Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, urged the international Board of Peace to take a clear position Friday on Israeli plans to expand control over the Gaza Strip, criticizing what it described as the body’s silence over the issue.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem denounced what he described as the silence of the Board of Peace and its high representative for Gaza, Nickolay Mladenov, regarding Israeli plans to control 70% of Gaza and continue efforts to displace Palestinians.

Qassem said the plans constitute a clear violation of the ceasefire framework and understandings regarding Gaza.

He added that failing to condemn Israeli expansionist policies and displacement plans raises serious questions about the commitment of sponsoring parties to hold Israel accountable for its obligations and ongoing violations.

Qassem urged countries represented on the Board of Peace to take a clear and public position on Israeli threats and repeated breaches of the ceasefire agreement, and to take practical steps to pressure Israel to halt its policies in Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged Thursday that Israel controls 60% of Gaza and signaled plans to expand that figure to 70%.

Last October, the Israeli army announced that it controlled 53% of Gaza after redeploying to the so-called “yellow line” under the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war in Gaza.

The arrangement envisioned further Israeli withdrawals under subsequent phases of the plan.

On Feb. 17, Defense Minister Israel Katz said Israel would not move “a millimeter” from the yellow line before Hamas is disarmed.

The White House announced Jan. 16 the adoption of transitional governance structures for Gaza, including the Board of Peace, the National Committee for Gaza Administration and the International Stabilization Force.

The initiative forms part of phase two of Trump’s 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza and is backed by a UN Security Council resolution adopted in November 2025.

Israeli attacks have killed 922 Palestinians and injured 2,786, since a ceasefire took effect last October, according to the Gaza Media Office.

Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, killing more than 72,000 Palestinians and injuring over 172,000, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian figures.

*Writing by Tarek Chouiref