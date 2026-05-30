'Ambassador Tom Barrak has played an invaluable role as our Special Envoy to Syria,' says US secretary of state

US special envoy to Syria to keep regional role despite title expiring: Rubio 'Ambassador Tom Barrak has played an invaluable role as our Special Envoy to Syria,' says US secretary of state

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday that Amb. Tom Barrack will remain involved in Syria and Iraq policy despite his title as Special Envoy to Syria expiring.

"Ambassador Tom Barrack has played an invaluable role as our Special Envoy to Syria," Rubio wrote on US social media platform X.

Saying that Barrack's expertise and relationships in the region would continue to serve the administration's goals, Rubio noted that "he will continue to play a leading role for the Trump Administration in both Syria and Iraq, where his expertise, relationships, and understanding of the America First agenda will continue to deliver wins on behalf of our great country."