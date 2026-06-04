Rights group urges Greece to end what it calls a ‘disturbing pattern of unlawful force against protesters and journalists’ and reform protest laws

Amnesty says right to peaceful assembly in Greece 'blatantly violated' Rights group urges Greece to end what it calls a ‘disturbing pattern of unlawful force against protesters and journalists’ and reform protest laws

Amnesty International on Thursday raised concerns about violations of the right to peaceful assembly in Greece, citing the policing of protests.

“The right to freedom of peaceful assembly in Greece is being blatantly violated both in law and in practice,” said Kondylia Gogou, Amnesty International’s regional researcher for Europe.

The remarks came as Amnesty International released a report alleging that Greek police use “unnecessary or excessive force” against protesters and journalists, causing physical and psychological injuries.

“The footage and testimonies we have documented reveal a pattern of dangerous deployment of stun grenades and misuse of batons and other less-lethal weapons that have caused a range of injuries, with journalists also in the firing line,” Gogou said.

She said such tactics, combined with impunity for police abuses, have “a chilling effect on the right to peaceful protest.”

Amnesty said the report is based on two years of research and interviews with more than 100 protesters, journalists and lawyers. The organization said its findings revealed “a persistent pattern of unnecessary or excessive use of force by police during demonstrations.”

The report documented the use of batons, including officers striking demonstrators, chasing protesters and beating individuals who were already under control, as well as incidents involving chemical irritants and water cannons.

Amnesty further alleged the “criminalization of peaceful protesters,” including people charged for participating in demonstrations or engaging in acts of civil disobedience.

“Participating in or reporting on peaceful protests should not require people to run a gauntlet or risk life and limb,” Gogou said.

She urged Greek authorities to “urgently reform protest laws, end abusive policing practices, protect those exercising their rights and break the cycle of impunity that has allowed these violations to continue.”

“Greek authorities must also end the disturbing pattern of unlawful use of force against protesters and journalists by the police and ban the use of stun grenades in the policing of assemblies,” she added.