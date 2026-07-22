Civil Defense later says in statement that danger alert had been lifted from city of Dammam

Warning sirens briefly activated in Saudi Arabia’s Dammam over possible Iranian attacks Civil Defense later says in statement that danger alert had been lifted from city of Dammam

Saudi Civil Defense said Wednesday that early warning sirens were briefly activated in Dammam, eastern Saudi Arabia, “to warn of danger” from possible Iranian attacks, Al Ekhbariya TV reported.

Civil Defense later said the danger alert had been lifted from the city of Dammam.

Since last week, the US has been carrying out a series of strikes across Iran, while Tehran has responded with strikes targeting facilities and bases it says are used by the US military in several countries across the region.​​​​​​​

The exchange of weapons fire has continued despite a Pakistani-brokered framework agreement signed by the US and Iran in June to end the war that began in February and pave the way for a lasting peace deal.

