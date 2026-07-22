Iranian state TV says blasts heard at island and nearby port; no immediate reports of casualties or damage

Explosions reported on Iran's Lark Island, near Strait of Hormuz amid US strikes Iranian state TV says blasts heard at island and nearby port; no immediate reports of casualties or damage

Three explosions were heard Wednesday on Iran's Lark Island and at the port of Sirik near the Strait of Hormuz amid US strikes, Iranian state television reported.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting said the explosions occurred at the two locations but provided no immediate information on casualties or damage.

The report came hours after the semi-official Fars news agency reported explosions near Sirik and south of Qeshm Island in Iran's southern Hormozgan province.

The US has carried out a series of strikes across Iran since last week, while Tehran has responded with attacks targeting facilities and bases it says are used by the US military in several countries across the region.

The exchange of fire has continued despite a Pakistan-brokered framework agreement signed by the US and Iran in June to end the war that began in February and pave the way for a lasting peace deal.

