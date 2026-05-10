President says US keeping Iran’s nuclear materials site 'very well surveilled,' warning military action would be taken if anyone attempted to access it

Trump says 'we'll blow them up' if Iran uranium site accessed President says US keeping Iran’s nuclear materials site 'very well surveilled,' warning military action would be taken if anyone attempted to access it

The US has the site of Iran’s nuclear materials "very well surveilled," President Donald Trump said in remarks released Sunday, threatening to take military action against anyone attempting to access it.

In an interview with journalist Sharyl Attkisson conducted earlier this week, Trump said US forces would acquire the materials "at some point."

"We’ll get that at some point. Whenever we want. We have it surveilled," he said.

Referring to the site and US surveillance capabilities, Trump added: "I did a thing called Space Force. If somebody walked in, they can tell you his name, his address, the number of his badge. No, we have that very well surveilled."

He said if anybody "got near the place, we will know about it and we’ll blow them up."

Trump claimed that with the level of strikes Iran in the US-Israeli war that started on Feb. 28, reconstruction would take two decades.

He argued Iran had been weakened but not entirely eliminated. "We could go in for two more weeks and do every single target," he said, adding that the US had already struck "probably 70%" of the targets it had intended to hit.

"We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon because they're crazy. We cannot let them have access to nuclear," Trump said.

Meanwhile, Iran on Sunday sent its response to the latest US proposal for ending the war to Pakistani mediators. The war is currently on a halt and efforts for a permanent solution that could ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz and prevent a return to fighting are underway.