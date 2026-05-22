Russian premier, Turkmenistan president meet on sidelines of CIS Council of Heads of Government meeting in Ashgabat Mikhail Mishustin calls North-South Transport Corridor ‘promising area’ in cooperation with Turkmenistan

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Friday met with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on the sidelines of the CIS Council of Heads of Government meeting in Ashgabat.

Mishustin said the two countries are effectively cooperating in areas such as industry, energy, and logistics, according to the Russian government press service.

He described the North-South Transport Corridor as a “promising area,” saying the route helps Russia and Turkmenistan access new markets in China, India, the Gulf, the Asia-Pacific region, and Africa.

“I hope that our visit will provide further impetus for the development of our relations — not only trade and economic, but also the cultural ones that bind our friendly peoples,” he said.

Separately, Mishustin told a closed-door meeting of the CIS Heads of Government Council that CIS countries are continuing to strengthen their economies and transportation connectivity based on "principles of good neighborliness."

He highlighted economic and infrastructure cooperation within the bloc, noting that Russia’s trade turnover with CIS countries rose nearly 6.5% in January-February 2026.

He said the implementation of the CIS economic development strategy contributed to GDP growth and increased mutual trade among member states.

He also pointed to progress on the North-South International Transport Corridor, including the reconstruction of checkpoints along its western route and dredging work on the Volga-Caspian Canal.

He added that industrial cooperation among CIS countries is growing through new joint ventures in mechanical engineering and the creation of a joint engineering center for information and communications technology.

The CIS countries are actively cooperating in geodesy and cartography, including the development of a shared geoportal for spatial data infrastructure, Mishustin said.