Qatar, Saudi Arabia discuss de-escalation efforts amid US-Iran conflict

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Sunday discussed efforts aimed at de-escalating regional tensions and enhancing security and stability in the region.

Discussions between the two sides over the phone dwelt on developments in the region, particularly the current ceasefire between the United States and Iran, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Sheikh Mohammed and bin Farhan stressed the necessity for all parties to respond to the ongoing mediation efforts, “in a way that opens the door to addressing the root causes of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, and leads to reaching a sustainable agreement that prevents the renewal of escalation,” the ministry said.

The two sides also reviewed bilateral cooperation and ways to support and enhance their relations, the statement said.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline, giving way to diplomacy for a permanent solution to the war.

