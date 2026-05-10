Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan hosts Belgium’s Queen Mathilde in Istanbul Emine Erdogan, Queen Mathilde explore traditional Turkish arts, crafts at Century-Old Elegance exhibition, view modern designs inspired by Anatolian heritage at Dolmabahce Palace

Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan on Sunday hosted Belgian Queen Mathilde at Istanbul’s Dolmabahce Palace during the royal’s visit to Türkiye as part of an economic mission.

The two greeted each other with a hug and chatted briefly before posing for photos in front of the palace’s crystal staircase and proceeding to the Medhal Hall.

The two later toured the Century-Old Elegance exhibition organized by the Maturation Institute, which reinterprets Türkiye’s inherited cultural heritage as a dynamic building block shaping the future.

During the visit, Erdogan and Mathilde viewed products displayed in the exhibit, which aims to reflect Türkiye’s traditional artistic richness through weaving looms, and learned about the works.

Erdogan also presented Mathilde with a brooch featuring honeysuckle, chrysanthemum, and tulip motifs, handcrafted over one week by instructors from the Maturation Institute using traditional needle lace and embroidery techniques.

The two also reviewed garments from the Anatolia collection designed by Turkish fashion designer Ozgur Masur at the Dolmabahce Palace.

The 100-piece collection was prepared following a three-year research process done at women’s institutes across Anatolia, reinterpreting the region’s unique production techniques and fabrics through modern designs.

After the meeting, Erdogan said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal: “I was pleased to meet with Queen Mathilde of Belgium in Istanbul during her visit to our country. I hope this valuable meeting will further strengthen our countries’ bonds of friendship.”

After beginning on Sunday, Belgium's large five-day economic mission to Türkiye is set to conclude on Thursday.

*Writing by Fatma Zehra Solmaz​​​​​​​