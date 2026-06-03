US says Kenya Ebola facility poses no risk amid growing controversy Washington seeks to calm fears over quarantine center as court case, public opposition intensify

The US Embassy in Kenya said Wednesday that an Ebola quarantine facility at Laikipia Air Base for US personnel poses no risk to nearby communities, as controversy over the project continues to grow.

In a statement, the embassy said the facility forms part of efforts to prevent the spread of Ebola and strengthen regional health security amid the ongoing outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“The bio-isolation facility in Laikipia is part of a holistic response to prevent the spread of the disease and lessen health risks for the region as a whole; it does not pose risk to nearby communities,” the embassy said.

The embassy added that it was aware of a court challenge against the project and was working with Kenyan authorities to address concerns and explain its objectives to the public.

The remarks came a day after Kenya's High Court extended by three weeks a suspension on the facility and ordered the government to disclose the agreement underpinning the project.

The case was filed by the Katiba Institute, a constitutional and governance watchdog, which argues that the initiative raises legal, public health and transparency concerns.

Demonstrators have also questioned the safety of hosting a facility for Americans potentially exposed to Ebola and demanded greater transparency from the government.

On Monday, hundreds of residents and youths protested outside the facility at Laikipia Air Base in Nanyuki, about 200 kilometers (124 miles) north of Nairobi.

Police fired tear gas and live rounds into the air as demonstrators attempted to march toward the site. According to officials, two people were killed during the unrest.

The embassy said the US was working with Kenya and international partners to improve disease detection, testing and outbreak response capabilities across the region.

“Expanding regional capacity to isolate and test asymptomatic individuals, including Americans working on the response effort, will enhance Kenya’s readiness and preserve Kenya’s existing clinical resources to assist Kenyan citizens,” it added.

Beyond Laikipia, the embassy said the US was supporting enhanced border screening, laboratory testing and preparedness measures in counties considered at higher risk from the outbreak.

The United States has committed more than $162 million in direct assistance to combat the Ebola outbreak, according to the statement.

