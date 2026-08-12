'We have total control over the Hormuz Strait right now, we own it,' says US president

Trump claims US has ‘total control’ of Strait of Hormuz, says he does not trust Iran 'We have total control over the Hormuz Strait right now, we own it,' says US president

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he does not trust Iran and claimed that the US currently has “total control” over the Strait of Hormuz.

“I don't trust Iran. Why — are you saying I trust Iran!? I'm the last person to trust Iran,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland following his trip to Ohio.

“They've lied to me constantly,” he added.

“We have total control over the Hormuz Strait right now. They don't have control. We have total control. We own it,” he said.

The Middle East has remained tense since the US-Israeli war on Iran began in late February. Tehran and Washington have yet to reach a final agreement to end the confrontation, while the closure of the Strait of Hormuz continues to disrupt global energy supply chains.

