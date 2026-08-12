Pentagon report to Congress finds 3 separate strikes in April resulted in killing of 153 civilians

US strikes in Yemen killed 153 civilians last year: Report Pentagon report to Congress finds 3 separate strikes in April resulted in killing of 153 civilians

The Pentagon told Congress this week that US airstrikes against Houthi militants in Yemen last year killed 153 civilians and injured 243 others, US media reported.

According to The Hill, the 12-page report, sent to the Senate Armed Services Committee on Monday under a 2018 law requiring annual civilian casualty disclosures, detailed three incidents in Yemen last April.

A strike on April 6, 2025, in Sanaa killed five civilians, while an April 17 strike on Ras Isa port killed 80 — an attack Human Rights Watch has said should be probed as a war crime, it reported.

A third strike near Saada on April 28 killed 47 civilians, according to the report.

The Pentagon reportedly said 15 more incidents remain under review.

The Yemen Data Project, an independent monitoring group, has put the death toll at 238 civilians, more than the Pentagon's count.

The report found no civilian deaths from US strikes on suspected drug-trafficking boats in the Caribbean and Pacific as of Feb. 1 this year.​​​​​​​

