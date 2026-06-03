Nigerian military neutralizes 50 terrorists, senior ISWAP commander in Borno

Nigerian troops operating under Operation Hadin Kai have neutralized no fewer than 50 terrorists, including a senior commander of the Boko Haram faction ISWAP, during intensified counterterrorism operations in northeastern Borno State, according to an official military report released Wednesday.

In a security report, Defence Headquarters spokesperson Samaila Mohammed Uba said the breakthrough followed a precision airstrike conducted around Kirta and Arina Ciki in the Lake Chad region, where several insurgent commanders were reportedly neutralized.

Among those killed was Khalifa Umar, whom the military described as a member of ISWAP's influential Shura Council, the group's top decision-making body.

According to the report, Umar was among the terror group's senior leadership cadre involved in strategic planning, operational oversight, and leadership decisions.

Security forces also announced the arrest of three suspected ISWAP logistics suppliers and informants in separate operations around Maiduguri, while a deserter soldier allegedly linked to criminal activities was apprehended.

“Troops also conducted fighting patrols in the Kukawa axis, engaging fleeing terrorist scouts and recovering ammunition,” the report added.

The latest operation comes amid a series of military offensives targeting terrorists across northeastern Nigeria.

In March, the Defence Headquarters announced that more than 100 terrorists had been killed during coordinated operations supported by air power in remote border areas of the northeast.

Earlier, in January, troops repelled major assaults on military positions in Borno and Yobe states, killing dozens of insurgents and recovering significant quantities of weapons and ammunition.

During one operation, security forces reported killing at least 80 fighters during an attack on a military base in Mallam Fatori near the Niger border.

In May, troops of Operation Hadin Kai also reported killing around 50 ISWAP fighters during an attempted assault on a military formation in Buni Gari, Yobe State.

Last month, Nigerian authorities announced the reported killing of senior ISWAP figure Abu-Bilal al-Minuki during a joint operation involving Nigerian and US support, a development analysts described as a major blow to the group.

Despite repeated military successes, ISWAP and Boko Haram continue to pose a significant security challenge in northeastern Nigeria.