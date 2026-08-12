Judge Indira Talwani of US District Court for District of Massachusetts issues new injunction barring USPS from implementing provisions of Trump’s executive order

US federal judge blocks Trump administration from restricting mail-in voting Judge Indira Talwani of US District Court for District of Massachusetts issues new injunction barring USPS from implementing provisions of Trump’s executive order

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the US Postal Service (USPS) from implementing provisions of President Donald Trump’s executive order aimed at tightening rules for mail-in voting ahead of the November midterm elections.

Judge Indira Talwani of the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts issued a new injunction to bar USPS from implementing the challenged provisions nationwide, according to an order issued Tuesday in the case brought by the League of Women Voters of Massachusetts and other plaintiffs.

Trump signed Executive Order 14399 titled “Ensuring Citizenship Verification and Integrity in Federal Elections” on March 31. The order directed, among other measures, the USPS to establish requirements for mail-in and absentee ballots, including refusing to transmit ballots that do not comply with new requirements or are not associated with voters appearing on lists provided to the postal service.

Talwani had previously blocked key provisions of the order in June in 23 states and Washington, D.C. The latest order extends the injunction nationwide.

The Supreme Court is currently weighing requests from the Trump administration to lift Talwani’s earlier injunction against the same executive order.

The legal dispute comes ahead of the November midterm elections, when voters will determine control of the US House of Representatives and Senate.

