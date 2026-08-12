Unions are protesting what they describe as anti-union practices by domestic airlines

Industrial action by Nigerian aviation unions grounds domestic flights, stranding passengers Unions are protesting what they describe as anti-union practices by domestic airlines

Industrial action by aviation unions in Nigeria disrupted domestic flight operations Tuesday in the commercial capital Lagos and the capital Abuja, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded at airports.

It was led by the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) and the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), with support from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The unions are protesting what they describe as anti-union practices by domestic airlines and the failure to remit a 5% Ticket Sales Charge (TSC) collected from passengers and owed to aviation agencies.

The action particularly disrupted the operations of Nigeria’s largest airline, Air Peace, after union members picketed its facilities at Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Air Peace said the industrial action resulted in the barricading of entrances to its departure terminals, preventing scheduled flights from leaving Lagos and Abuja.

“The ongoing industrial action has resulted in the barricading of the entrances to our departure terminals at Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 1 (Alpha and Zulu Terminals) and Terminal 2 in Lagos, as well as the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Terminal in Abuja,” the airline said in a statement.

It added that the disruption had “significantly affected” passengers travelling across its network and apologized to those stranded.

“Air Peace sincerely apologizes to all affected and stranded passengers for the disruption and inconvenience caused by circumstances beyond the airline’s control,” it said.

United Nigeria Airlines also suspended its flight operations, citing concerns over passenger and crew safety amid the industrial action.

“We regret to inform our valued passengers that we have temporarily suspended our flight operations due to the ongoing industrial action embarked upon by labor unions against domestic airlines,” it said.

“This decision was taken to protect the safety of our passengers and crew, which remains our priority at all times.”

The unions had earlier issued a three-day strike notice to airlines they accused of obstructing workers from joining unions and withholding the 5% TSC.

They said the remittance of the charge was necessary to enable aviation agencies to meet their financial obligations and implement negotiated conditions of service for workers.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) said it was aware of the industrial action and its impact on passengers and other stakeholders.

The disruption comes during a period of heightened tension between aviation unions and domestic airlines over workers’ unionization and financial obligations to aviation agencies.

The unions have demanded that airline workers be allowed to join unions of their choice without intimidation, victimization or discrimination, while also calling for the immediate remittance of outstanding TSC revenues.

The action caused frustration among passengers at affected airports, with travelers facing uncertainty over their scheduled flights and alternative travel arrangements.

