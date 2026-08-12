Yellow Canaries to face Lyon for place among European elite

Fenerbahce advance to Champions League playoffs with 1-0 win over Sturm Graz Yellow Canaries to face Lyon for place among European elite

Fenerbahce advanced to the UEFA Champions League playoff round with a 3-0 aggregate win over Sturm Graz after beating the Austrian side 1-0 away on Tuesday.

Sturm Graz began strongly at Stadion Graz-Liebenau, pressing high and preventing the Turkish side from building attacks.

Fenerbahce gradually settled into the match, with Anderson Talisca and Kerem Akturkoglu forcing saves from goalkeeper Daniil Khudyakov.

The hosts registered their first shot on target in the 38th minute, but Fenerbahce goalkeeper Mert Gunok saved Jon Gorenc Stankovic’s header.

After a goalless first half, Sturm Graz again started strongly and maintained pressure during the opening 20 minutes after the break.

Fenerbahce were awarded a penalty when Talisca was fouled inside the area in the 65th minute. The Brazilian converted from the spot, scoring his fourth goal in four matches.

Khudyakov denied Akturkoglu in a one-on-one opportunity in the 87th minute, but Fenerbahce protected their lead to secure the victory.

The Yellow Canaries will host French club Lyon in the first leg on Tuesday, Aug. 18 before playing the return leg in France on Aug. 26 for a place in the Champions League.

Sturm Graz will enter the Europa League following their elimination.

Tuesday’s third qualifying-round results

Kairat Almaty 0-1 Levski Sofia (Levski advance 2-0 on aggregate)

Sabah 4-0 Aarhus (Sabah advance 5-2 on aggregate)

Kauno Zalgiris 1-2 GNK Dinamo (Dinamo advance 7-1 on aggregate)

Crvena Zvezda 0-2 Hapoel Beer-Sheva (Hapoel advance 3-0 on aggregate)

Slovan Bratislava 2-0 Mjallby (Slovan advance 4-1 on aggregate)

Celje 2-0 Ararat-Armenia (Celje advance 3-2 on aggregate)

Bodo/Glimt 3-2 Union SG (Bodo advance 6-5 on aggregate)

N.E.C. Nijmegen 2-1 Olympiacos (N.E.C. advance 2-1 on aggregate)

Sturm Graz 0-1 Fenerbahce (Fenerbahce advance 3-0 on aggregate)

Lyon 3-0 Sparta Prague (Lyon advance 4-2 on aggregate)

Champions League playoff ties

Levski Sofia - AEK Athens

Celtic - LASK

GNK Dinamo - Viking

Slovan Bratislava - Celje

Hapoel Beer-Sheva - Sabah

Fenerbahce - Lyon

N.E.C. Nijmegen vs. Bodo/Glimt

