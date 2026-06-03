5-time champions Brazil open their campaign against Morocco as Haiti return to tournament after 52 years

Brazil drawn with Morocco, Haiti, Scotland in 2026 FIFA World Cup Group C 5-time champions Brazil open their campaign against Morocco as Haiti return to tournament after 52 years

Brazil will face Morocco, Haiti and Scotland in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to the official tournament schedule.



The group will get underway on June 14, with five-time champions Brazil taking on Morocco in New York/New Jersey at 1 am local time (0500GMT). Haiti will face Scotland later the same day in Boston at 4 am local time (0800GMT).



On June 20, Scotland will meet Morocco in Boston at 1 am local time (0500GMT), while Brazil will play Haiti at Lincoln Financial Field at 3.30 am local time (0730GMT).



The final Group C matches will be played on June 25, with Morocco facing Haiti in Atlanta and Scotland taking on Brazil in Miami. Both matches are scheduled for 1 am local time (0500GMT).



Brazil will make its 23rd World Cup appearance and remains the only nation to have competed in every edition of the tournament. The South American side has won a record five World Cup titles.



Morocco will appear at the World Cup for the seventh time after becoming the first African nation to reach the semifinals at the 2022 tournament, where it finished fourth.



Haiti will compete in the World Cup for only the second time and its first appearance in 52 years. The Caribbean nation was eliminated in the group stage during its only previous participation in 1974.



Scotland will make its ninth World Cup appearance. The national team has never progressed beyond the group stage.



The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be hosted jointly by the US, Canada and Mexico.